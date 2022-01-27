New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift production begins ahead of launch

- The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to be launched in India towards the end of next month

- The model is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki is working on various products that are expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months, such as the Baleno facelift, Vitara Brezza facelift, and the new S-Cross. The updated version of the premium hatchback is likely to be launched in the last week of February 2022.

Ahead of its launch, Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the new Baleno, as seen in the image shared here. Snapped at what is said to be the brand’s production facility in Gujarat (owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation), multiple units of the facelifted Baleno are seen, finished in the signature blue colour. The premium hatchback was recently spotted completely undisguised, details and images of which are available here.

In terms of design, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a heavily revised exterior design that features a new mesh grille, new sweptback projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new air dam flanked by fog lights on either side, new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, reflectors that now sit higher on the rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Inside, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to come equipped with a heavily reworked dashboard, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and horizontally-positioned AC vents. Also on offer could be a new instrument console.

Maruti is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain and hence it can be safe to assume that the facelifted Baleno will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. Once launched, the Baleno facelift will rival the Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and the Tata Altroz.

Image Source