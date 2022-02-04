CarWale
    Kia India achieves one lakh export milestone in under 2.5 years

    Jay Shah

    - 1,01,734 units exported in 29 months

    - Anantapur facility to be the mother plant for upcoming Carens

    Kia India has added yet another feather in the cap by attaining the one lakh export milestone. The carmaker began its export operations with the Seltos in September 2019 and has managed to dispatch 1,01,734 units to over 91 countries to date. 

    In CY2021, the Korean car manufacturer exported 46,261 vehicles thereby recording a 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Presently, the share of exports stands at 77 per cent and 23 per cent for Seltos and Sonet SUVs, respectively. 

    Besides this, Kia India will launch the new Carens MPV later this month. The Carens is a three-row MPV, bookings for which opened last month and is available in eight exterior shades across five variants. Kia Anantapur plant will be the primary production hub of the Carens and will also be exported to global markets. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Commenting on this milestone, Tae-Jin- Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, 'India is a strategic geography for Kia Corporation, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of developing India as a manufacturing and export hub. To meet the world's growing demand for SUVs, our hi-tech Anantapur plant has become one of the most critical production hubs for compact and medium-sized SUVs. We are extremely pleased that our India-centric models, Seltos and Sonet, have performed admirably in the international market; highlighting the fact that our Indian products are truly global in nature. We are now excited to continue building on this positive momentum with India manufacturing facility being the mother plant for Carens, serving the world.'

    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
