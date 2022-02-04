CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens arrives at local dealerships in India; to be launched soon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    10,188 Views
    Kia Carens arrives at local dealerships in India; to be launched soon

    - The new Kia Carens MPV will be launched in India later this month

    - The model will be offered across five variants and three engine options

    Kia India is all set to launch the Carens MPV in the country later this month. Ahead of its price announcement, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. Bookings for the Carens are open for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain options for the new Kia Carens include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor producing 112bhp and 144Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill producing 136bhp and 242Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, as well as a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the 2022 Kia Carens features all LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, silver roof rails, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a lareg chrome insert on the rear bumper. To know about the colour options of the Carens, click here.

    Inside, the upcoming Kia Carens will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument console, cruise control, automatic climate control, and wireless charging with cooling function. The Carens MPV is available in five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 3,009 units in January 2022
     Next 
    Kia India achieves one lakh export milestone in under 2.5 years

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens arrives at local dealerships in India; to be launched soon