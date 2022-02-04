Kia Carens arrives at local dealerships in India; to be launched soon

- The new Kia Carens MPV will be launched in India later this month

- The model will be offered across five variants and three engine options

Kia India is all set to launch the Carens MPV in the country later this month. Ahead of its price announcement, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. Bookings for the Carens are open for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Powertrain options for the new Kia Carens include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor producing 112bhp and 144Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill producing 136bhp and 242Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, as well as a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

In terms of design, the 2022 Kia Carens features all LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, silver roof rails, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a lareg chrome insert on the rear bumper. To know about the colour options of the Carens, click here.

Inside, the upcoming Kia Carens will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument console, cruise control, automatic climate control, and wireless charging with cooling function. The Carens MPV is available in five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.