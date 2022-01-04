Kia Carens variant details revealed

- Available in five variants and three engine options
- Bookings to open from 14 January, 2022
Kia India has revealed more details on the upcoming Carens. While the bookings are slated to open on 14 January, 2022, the carmaker has confirmed that the Carens will be offered in five variants and three engine options. We tell you more about the variants and the features on offer.
The Carens will be broadly available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. All the variants will be equipped with standard safety features like six airbags, all wheels disc brakes, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchor points, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. The Carens can be had in eight exterior shades that include Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black, Glacier White, Clear White, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver.
Coming to the cabin, three interior themes are bifurcated based on the variant one chooses. The base Premium trim gets a two-tone black and beige theme with Indigo accents while the mid-spec Prestige and Prestige Plus variants are adorned in a similar shade sans the Indigo inserts. The cabin of the top-spec Luxury and Luxury Plus are draped in the opulent Triton Navy and Beige interiors. Let us now look at the variant-wise features on offer.
Kia Carens Premium (Available in 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)
16-inch steel wheels with full covers (1.4 Turbo Petrol and 1.5 Diesel)
15-inch steel wheels with full cover (1.5 Petrol)
Semi-leatherette seats (black and indigo)
Front armrest with open storage and tray
Second-row one-touch electric tumble
Second and third-row roof aircon vents with four-stage speed control
Third row 50:50 split seats with reclining and folding function
All row adjustable headrests
Room lamps (all rows)
7.5-inch LCD cluster
Power sockets
Five USB Type-C ports
Kia Carens Prestige (Available in 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)
In addition to Premium, the Prestige gets the following features:
Two-tone black and beige interiors
Integrated roof rails
Fabric and leatherette combi seats
Shark fin antenna
Rear-view camera with guidelines
Driving rear-view monitor
Keyless entry
Electrically adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators
Passenger seatback multi-pockets
Retractable cup holder, retractable tray, and driver-side window one-touch up/down
8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
12.5-inch LCD cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID
Steering-mounted controls
Front parking sensors
Six speakers
Kia Carens Prestige Plus (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)
In addition to Prestige, the Prestige Plus gets the following features:
LED DRLs
LED tail lamps
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Automatic climate control
Smart key with push start/stop button
Rear wiper and defogger
First and second-row cooling cup/can holders
Multi-drive modes (in DCT only)
Cruise control with speed limiting option
Kia Carens Luxury (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)
In addition to Prestige Plus, the Luxury gets the following features:
Crown Jewel LED headlamps
LED fog lamps
64-colour ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel
Chrome door handles
Anti-glare IRVM
Telescopic steering
Retractable seatback table with cup holder and gadget mount
Under-seat tray
10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and navigation
Kia Connect
Smart air purifier
Kia Carens Luxury Plus (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)
In addition to Luxury, the Luxury Plus gets the following features:
Sunroof
Rear door spot lamps with Kia projection
Ambient lighting linked with multi-drive modes
Second-row captain seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function (6-seater)
Ventilated front seats
Console lamp with sunglass holder
Second and third-row LED room lamp
Rain sensing wipers
Eight-speaker Bose sound system
Wireless charger with cooling function
Paddle shifters (7-Speed DCT and 6-Speed Automatic only)