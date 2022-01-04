CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens variant details revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    215 Views
    Kia Carens variant details revealed

    - Available in five variants and three engine options

    - Bookings to open from 14 January, 2022

    Kia India has revealed more details on the upcoming Carens. While the bookings are slated to open on 14 January, 2022, the carmaker has confirmed that the Carens will be offered in five variants and three engine options. We tell you more about the variants and the features on offer.

    Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Carens will be broadly available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. All the variants will be equipped with standard safety features like six airbags, all wheels disc brakes, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchor points, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. The Carens can be had in eight exterior shades that include Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black, Glacier White, Clear White, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver. 

    Kia Carens Dashboard

    Coming to the cabin, three interior themes are bifurcated based on the variant one chooses. The base Premium trim gets a two-tone black and beige theme with Indigo accents while the mid-spec Prestige and Prestige Plus variants are adorned in a similar shade sans the Indigo inserts. The cabin of the top-spec Luxury and Luxury Plus are draped in the opulent Triton Navy and Beige interiors. Let us now look at the variant-wise features on offer. 

    Kia Carens Premium (Available in 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel) 

    16-inch steel wheels with full covers (1.4 Turbo Petrol and 1.5 Diesel)

    15-inch steel wheels with full cover (1.5 Petrol)

    Semi-leatherette seats (black and indigo)

    Front armrest with open storage and tray

    Second-row one-touch electric tumble 

    Second and third-row roof aircon vents with four-stage speed control

    Third row 50:50 split seats with reclining and folding function

    All row adjustable headrests

    Room lamps (all rows)

    7.5-inch LCD cluster

    Power sockets 

    Five USB Type-C ports

    Kia Carens Prestige (Available in 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel) 

    In addition to Premium, the Prestige gets the following features:

    Two-tone black and beige interiors

    Integrated roof rails 

    Fabric and leatherette combi seats

    Shark fin antenna

    Rear-view camera with guidelines 

    Driving rear-view monitor

    Keyless entry

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    Passenger seatback multi-pockets

    Retractable cup holder, retractable tray, and driver-side window one-touch up/down

    8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    12.5-inch LCD cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID

    Steering-mounted controls

    Front parking sensors

    Six speakers

    Kia Carens Prestige Plus (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel) 

    In addition to Prestige, the Prestige Plus gets the following features:

    LED DRLs

    LED tail lamps

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Automatic climate control

    Smart key with push start/stop button

    Rear wiper and defogger

    First and second-row cooling cup/can holders

    Multi-drive modes (in DCT only)

    Cruise control with speed limiting option

    Kia Carens Luxury (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel) 

    In addition to Prestige Plus, the Luxury gets the following features:

    Crown Jewel LED headlamps

    LED fog lamps

    64-colour ambient lighting 

    Leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel

    Chrome door handles

    Anti-glare IRVM

    Telescopic steering

    Retractable seatback table with cup holder and gadget mount

    Under-seat tray

    10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and navigation

    Kia Connect

    Smart air purifier 

    Kia Carens Luxury Plus (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel) 

    In addition to Luxury, the Luxury Plus gets the following features:

    Sunroof

    Rear door spot lamps with Kia projection

    Ambient lighting linked with multi-drive modes

    Second-row captain seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function (6-seater)

    Ventilated front seats

    Console lamp with sunglass holder

    Second and third-row LED room lamp

    Rain sensing wipers

    Eight-speaker Bose sound system

    Wireless charger with cooling function

    Paddle shifters (7-Speed DCT and 6-Speed Automatic only)

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift variant details leaked ahead of official launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens variant details revealed