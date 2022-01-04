Kia Carens variant details revealed

- Available in five variants and three engine options

- Bookings to open from 14 January, 2022

Kia India has revealed more details on the upcoming Carens. While the bookings are slated to open on 14 January, 2022, the carmaker has confirmed that the Carens will be offered in five variants and three engine options. We tell you more about the variants and the features on offer.

The Carens will be broadly available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. All the variants will be equipped with standard safety features like six airbags, all wheels disc brakes, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchor points, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. The Carens can be had in eight exterior shades that include Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black, Glacier White, Clear White, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver.

Coming to the cabin, three interior themes are bifurcated based on the variant one chooses. The base Premium trim gets a two-tone black and beige theme with Indigo accents while the mid-spec Prestige and Prestige Plus variants are adorned in a similar shade sans the Indigo inserts. The cabin of the top-spec Luxury and Luxury Plus are draped in the opulent Triton Navy and Beige interiors. Let us now look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Kia Carens Premium (Available in 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)

16-inch steel wheels with full covers (1.4 Turbo Petrol and 1.5 Diesel)

15-inch steel wheels with full cover (1.5 Petrol)

Semi-leatherette seats (black and indigo)

Front armrest with open storage and tray

Second-row one-touch electric tumble

Second and third-row roof aircon vents with four-stage speed control

Third row 50:50 split seats with reclining and folding function

All row adjustable headrests

Room lamps (all rows)

7.5-inch LCD cluster

Power sockets

Five USB Type-C ports

Kia Carens Prestige (Available in 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)

In addition to Premium, the Prestige gets the following features:

Two-tone black and beige interiors

Integrated roof rails

Fabric and leatherette combi seats

Shark fin antenna

Rear-view camera with guidelines

Driving rear-view monitor

Keyless entry

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Passenger seatback multi-pockets

Retractable cup holder, retractable tray, and driver-side window one-touch up/down

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

12.5-inch LCD cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID

Steering-mounted controls

Front parking sensors

Six speakers

Kia Carens Prestige Plus (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)

In addition to Prestige, the Prestige Plus gets the following features:

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

Smart key with push start/stop button

Rear wiper and defogger

First and second-row cooling cup/can holders

Multi-drive modes (in DCT only)

Cruise control with speed limiting option

Kia Carens Luxury (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)

In addition to Prestige Plus, the Luxury gets the following features:

Crown Jewel LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

64-colour ambient lighting

Leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel

Chrome door handles

Anti-glare IRVM

Telescopic steering

Retractable seatback table with cup holder and gadget mount

Under-seat tray

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and navigation

Kia Connect

Smart air purifier

Kia Carens Luxury Plus (Available in 1.4 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 Diesel)

In addition to Luxury, the Luxury Plus gets the following features:

Sunroof

Rear door spot lamps with Kia projection

Ambient lighting linked with multi-drive modes

Second-row captain seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function (6-seater)

Ventilated front seats

Console lamp with sunglass holder

Second and third-row LED room lamp

Rain sensing wipers

Eight-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless charger with cooling function

Paddle shifters (7-Speed DCT and 6-Speed Automatic only)