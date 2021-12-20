CarWale
    New Kia Carens to be offered in seven colours; details revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Kia Carens MPV will be launched in India in early 2022

    - The model will be available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts

    Kia India unveiled the Carens three-row MPV in the country earlier this month, and you can read all about it here. Ahead of the model’s launch that is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of next year, the company has revealed the colour options for the Carens.

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    According to the official website, the Kia Carens will be available in seven colours that include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl. The model is unlikely to have a dual-tone theme at the time of the launch.

    Kia Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new Kia Carens will include a new radiator grille with the signature Tiger-face design, a split headlamp design, three-pod LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, plastic cladding, an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, wrap-around LED tail lights, a chrome insert for the rear bumper, a rear wiper and washer, as well as a tail-gate mounted number plate holder.

    Kia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the upcoming Kia Carens will come equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, Uvo connected car technology, ventilated front seats, 64 colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, a digital instrument console, a dual-tone interior theme, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, wireless charging, type-C charging ports, and three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport).

    Kia Dashboard

    In terms of safety features, the Kia Carens MPV will feature six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, DBC, BAC, TPMS, all-wheel disc brakes, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, and a high-speed alert system as standard across all variants.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Kia Carens is expected to be offered with the same powertrains as the Seltos, including a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Once launched, the Carens will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and the Tata Safari. To read our first look of the Carens, click here.

