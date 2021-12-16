Three-row Kia Carens unveiled globally; to be launched in 2022

- To be available in six-seat and seven-seat options

- The first model to be introduced under the new design philosophy

Kia India has officially raised the curtains off the production-ready three-row Carens MPV ahead of its launch in 2022. The vehicle offers both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. As seen in the images, the Carens has retained most of the styling elements from the design sketches and is also the first model to be introduced under the new design philosophy. At the time of launch, the newly unveiled Kia Carens will be the fourth model to be introduced in the country.

The DRLs in the headlamps are designed based on Kia’s new signature lighting concept, the Star Map. The horizontal chrome garnish in the frame type chrome garnish in the lower bumper creates a tiger face. The side profile is highlighted by a five-spoke alloy wheel design, sharp edge lines, and plastic cladding around the wheel arches to highlight SUV-like character. The rear profile is highlighted by wraparound split Star Map LED taillights and the three-dimensional chrome garnish on the bumper to enhance the sporty look. The vehicle will be offered in three new colours – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets a wraparound dashboard which is complemented by a high gloss black panel. The vehicle gets premium upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, and offers 64 colour ambient lighting. The Carens will offer Kia Connect, a digital instrument cluster, and multiple storage spaces for added convenience. In terms of safety, the standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ESC, HAC, and TPMS.

Kia Carens will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options with multi-drive modes. Both the engines will be available in multiple transmission options.