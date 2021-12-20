CarWale
    Audi India opens new pre-owned showroom in Nashik

    Jay Shah

    Audi India opens new pre-owned showroom in Nashik

    - Spread across 5,800 square feet with a display area of eight cars

    - 11th pre-owned car facility

    Audi India has expanded the footprint of its pre-owned luxury car showroom chain – Audi Approved: plus, with the opening of the 11th new facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The outlet is spread over an area of 5,800 square feet and has a capacity to display eight cars.

    The showroom is managed by Jubilant Motorworks where every car that is sold undergoes over 300 multi-point checks. This includes exterior, interior, electrical inspections, and a full road test. Alongside the purchase, the carmaker also offers the ‘Audi Approved: plus program’ that provides benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, service history, and 24x7 roadside assistance. The program also provides finance and insurance services to further ease the car buying experience.

    Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Nashik is an important city and is generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more and more people seek an upgraded driving experience. The inauguration of this new facility is aligned with our plan to tap into the growing demand the region offers. This is our eleventh pre-owned car facility and I am happy to share that we will very soon expand to many more cities.” 

    In other news, Audi India recently launched the facelift version of the Q5. The refreshed SUV is available with a starting price of Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury carmaker is now gearing up to launch the Q7 facelift in the coming month, details of which can be read here

    Kia Seltos facelift test mule images surface for the first time

