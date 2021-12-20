Kia Seltos facelift test mule images surface for the first time

- To get afresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

- To be powered by existing engine options

Kia Seltos has been driving sales for the company in India for a while now and is also one of the bestselling SUVs in the country. This time around, the Kia Seltos facelift has been spied testing for the first time in South Korea ahead of its anticipated unveiling in 2022. Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, it still reveals few details.

As seen in the images, the Seltos facelift is expected to get a redesigned fascia featuring a new grille which will be complemented by tweaked headlamps and revised LED DRL signatures. It is believed that the vehicle might also draw some design highlights from the recently unveiled Carens MPV in India. The vehicle is also expected to get a revised bumper design for freshness. The side profile will be largely unchanged, however, the vehicle might get a revised set of alloy wheels. As for the rear, the updated model is likely to get Star Map LED taillights as seen in the Carens and a tweaked bumper.

The interior details are not known for now. Changes if any, might be limited to new feature upgrades and revised upholstery. Post the global unveiling, the updated model is likely to be introduced in India sometime in 2022, while the current model was introduced in mid-2019. At the time of its debut in India, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to continue with the existing engine and transmission options.

More details about the Kia Seltos facelift will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source: AS