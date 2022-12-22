New Audi Approved: Plus service facility inaugurated in Ranchi

- 21st Audi Approved: Plus facility in India

- Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli in Ranchi

Audi India inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility, Audi Approved: Plus in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In addition, a new service facility has also been added. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, this new facility, which also features a new service centre, is spread across an area of 12,500 square feet with an eight car display and seven workshop bays.

According to Audi, each pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: Plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections at more than 300 multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test. Under the Audi Approved: Plus program, the brand offers 24x7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) and complete vehicle history before purchase.

Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Imminent aspirations for luxury are on the horizon, as the demand for pre-owned luxury cars surges in Ranchi. We are very happy to inaugurate the new, state-of-the-art Audi Approved: plus facility in Ranchi, marking the establishment of Audi’s twenty-first pre-owned car facility in India. In addition, we have also added a service facility that will help our customers in a big way. We are confident that this new facility will help serve the ever-increasing demand for luxury cars in the region.”