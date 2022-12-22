CarWale

    New Audi Approved: Plus service facility inaugurated in Ranchi

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    349 Views
    New Audi Approved: Plus service facility inaugurated in Ranchi

    - 21st Audi Approved: Plus facility in India

    - Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli in Ranchi

    Audi India inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility, Audi Approved: Plus in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In addition, a new service facility has also been added. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, this new facility, which also features a new service centre, is spread across an area of 12,500 square feet with an eight car display and seven workshop bays.

    According to Audi, each pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: Plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections at more than 300 multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test. Under the Audi Approved: Plus program, the brand offers 24x7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) and complete vehicle history before purchase.

    Front View

    Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Imminent aspirations for luxury are on the horizon, as the demand for pre-owned luxury cars surges in Ranchi. We are very happy to inaugurate the new, state-of-the-art Audi Approved: plus facility in Ranchi, marking the establishment of Audi’s twenty-first pre-owned car facility in India. In addition, we have also added a service facility that will help our customers in a big way. We are confident that this new facility will help serve the ever-increasing demand for luxury cars in the region.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mahindra SUV teased; Grand Vitara rival coming soon?
     Next 
    Toyota Land Cruiser introduced in India at Rs 2.1 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2979 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 57.47 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 54.47 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 54.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 50.85 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 50.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2979 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi Approved: Plus service facility inaugurated in Ranchi