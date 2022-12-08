CarWale

    Audi India inaugurates new Audi Approved: Plus facility in Indore

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    442 Views
    Audi India inaugurates new Audi Approved: Plus facility in Indore

    - Audi Approved Plus Indore is the brand’s 20th pre-owned dealership in India

    - Located at Ring Road near Dewas Naka

    Audi has inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility in Indore, known as Audi Approved: Plus Indore. The facility is located at MR 11 Kataria Complex, Ring Road, Near Metro Wholesale, Dewas Naka, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration marks the opening of Audi India’s 20th Audi Approved: Plus facility in the country.

    Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections with more than 300 multi-point checks, multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test. Under the Audi Approved: plus program, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail financing and insurance benefits through the program.

    Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with the opening of our 20th Audi Approved: Plus facility in India. Indore is an important market for our brand and has great growth potential. With Audi Approved: plus Indore we will address the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market and surrounding regions. Audi Approved: plus has grown by 73 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 and we are confident of continued growth in the coming months.”

