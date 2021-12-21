CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroen C3 compact SUV spied testing; India launch in 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    671 Views
    Citroen C3 compact SUV spied testing; India launch in 2022

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    - India launch in 2022

    A few months back, Citroen India commenced working on its next offering for India which will be a compact SUV. The sub-four-metre SUV that is christened C3 will be launched in India in 2022. Ahead of its official launch, we have caught hold of the test mule of the SUV doing test runs on Indian soil. 

    Citroen Rear View

    The spotted prototype is draped in camouflage and is possibly a lower-variant being tested as it is fitted with steel rims. Other evident elements are the split headlamp setup, bumper-mounted number plate recess, and orange exterior paint that can be seen near the door handles and the boot. 

    Citroen Right Front Three Quarter

    Earlier in September 2021, Citroen globally unveiled the C3 compact SUV. The C3 will join the C5 Aircross in India’s line-up and will be aimed to bring in volume sales for the carmaker. The highlights of the C3 include split LED headlamps, dual-tone exterior shades, silver faux plates, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and 315-litre boot space. The C3 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the C3, click here.

    Upon its arrival, the C3 will compete against the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Kia Carens to be offered in seven colours; details revealed

    Related News

    Citroën C3 unveiled – Now in pictures

    Citroën C3 unveiled – Now in pictures

    By Nikhil Puthran

    3 months ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 31.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 compact SUV spied testing; India launch in 2022