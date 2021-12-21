Citroen C3 compact SUV spied testing; India launch in 2022

- Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

- India launch in 2022

A few months back, Citroen India commenced working on its next offering for India which will be a compact SUV. The sub-four-metre SUV that is christened C3 will be launched in India in 2022. Ahead of its official launch, we have caught hold of the test mule of the SUV doing test runs on Indian soil.

The spotted prototype is draped in camouflage and is possibly a lower-variant being tested as it is fitted with steel rims. Other evident elements are the split headlamp setup, bumper-mounted number plate recess, and orange exterior paint that can be seen near the door handles and the boot.

Earlier in September 2021, Citroen globally unveiled the C3 compact SUV. The C3 will join the C5 Aircross in India’s line-up and will be aimed to bring in volume sales for the carmaker. The highlights of the C3 include split LED headlamps, dual-tone exterior shades, silver faux plates, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and 315-litre boot space. The C3 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the C3, click here.

Upon its arrival, the C3 will compete against the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.