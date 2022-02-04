Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 3,009 units in January 2022

- Skoda recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 200 per cent in January 2022

- The company will launch the Slavia in March 2022

Skoda Auto India has sold 3,009 units in January 2022, compared to 1,004 units that it sold during the same period last year, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 200 per cent. The carmaker has already launched its first product for the year, the Kodiaq facelift, and you can read all about it here.

Skoda recently announced that it has sold out all allocated units of the Kodiaq facelift for the year, details of which can be read here. Next month, the company will introduce the Slavia mid-size sedan, with deliveries scheduled to begin towards the end of March 2022. Based on the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform that also underpins the Kushaq, the spiritual successor to the Rapid will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the Honda City. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfill the targets we have set ourselves for 2022. We are looking forward to the rest of the year and are excited about the upcoming launch of the Slavia, which along with the Kushaq, will drive our volumes going forward.”