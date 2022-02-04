CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 3,009 units in January 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    899 Views
    Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 3,009 units in January 2022

    - Skoda recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 200 per cent in January 2022 

    - The company will launch the Slavia in March 2022

    Skoda Auto India has sold 3,009 units in January 2022, compared to 1,004 units that it sold during the same period last year, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 200 per cent. The carmaker has already launched its first product for the year, the Kodiaq facelift, and you can read all about it here.

    Skoda recently announced that it has sold out all allocated units of the Kodiaq facelift for the year, details of which can be read here. Next month, the company will introduce the Slavia mid-size sedan, with deliveries scheduled to begin towards the end of March 2022. Based on the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform that also underpins the Kushaq, the spiritual successor to the Rapid will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the Honda City. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfill the targets we have set ourselves for 2022. We are looking forward to the rest of the year and are excited about the upcoming launch of the Slavia, which along with the Kushaq, will drive our volumes going forward.”

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Carens arrives at local dealerships in India; to be launched soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4961 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.91 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4961 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 3,009 units in January 2022