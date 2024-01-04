2024 Skoda Octavia teased — What to expect

- Global debut yet to happen

- Facelift of the fourth-generation sedan

Skoda recently released a teaser of its upcoming Octavia facelift. This updated sedan will make its global debut in February this year and here's all that we can expect from it.

Exterior

Skoda hasn't officially unveiled the updated Octavia yet. However, the teaser reveals a silhouette of the car with a sharp-looking front end. It sports redesigned LED headlamps with striking LED signature lights. The grille appears to have been reshaped with this update. We can also expect a slew of changes to the rear section of the car, which will ride on a new set of alloys with a revised design pattern.

Interior

There's no confirmation yet whether the cabin will be heavily revamped or not. But we expect to see a digital instrument cluster and a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. It will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain options

Globally, this fourth-generation Octavia is offered with a range of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. This upcoming facelift is also expected to retain the 1.0-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid, 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel mill in the international market. However, the latter will not make it to the Indian market.

Timeline

As mentioned before, the 2024 Skoda Octavia will make its global debut next month. There is no official word from Skoda India if it will introduce this Octavia facelift in the country. But we hope the carmaker brings back this sedan to widen its car line-up.