CarWale
    AD

    2024 Skoda Octavia teased — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,142 Views
    2024 Skoda Octavia teased — What to expect

    - Global debut yet to happen

    - Facelift of the fourth-generation sedan

    Skoda recently released a teaser of its upcoming Octavia facelift. This updated sedan will make its global debut in February this year and here's all that we can expect from it.

    Exterior

    Skoda hasn't officially unveiled the updated Octavia yet. However, the teaser reveals a silhouette of the car with a sharp-looking front end. It sports redesigned LED headlamps with striking LED signature lights. The grille appears to have been reshaped with this update. We can also expect a slew of changes to the rear section of the car, which will ride on a new set of alloys with a revised design pattern.

    Interior

    There's no confirmation yet whether the cabin will be heavily revamped or not. But we expect to see a digital instrument cluster and a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. It will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Powertrain options

    Globally, this fourth-generation Octavia is offered with a range of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. This upcoming facelift is also expected to retain the 1.0-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid, 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel mill in the international market. However, the latter will not make it to the Indian market.

    Timeline

    As mentioned before, the 2024 Skoda Octavia will make its global debut next month. There is no official word from Skoda India if it will introduce this Octavia facelift in the country. But we hope the carmaker brings back this sedan to widen its car line-up.

    Skoda Octavia Front View
    Skoda Octavia Image
    Skoda Octavia
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon waiting period increases to up to 12 weeks in January 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Octavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5255 Views
    6 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 42.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

    Rs. 1.30 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Creta facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Octavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 32.53 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 34.30 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 31.70 Lakh
    PuneRs. 32.76 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 33.77 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 30.42 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 32.94 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 30.31 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 30.17 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5255 Views
    6 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Skoda Octavia teased — What to expect