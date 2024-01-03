CarWale
    Tata Nexon waiting period increases to up to 12 weeks in January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon waiting period increases to up to 12 weeks in January 2024
    • Nexon prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh
    • Prices to be increased this month

    The Tata Nexon was launched in India in September 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). We have now got our hands on the updated waiting period for Tata cars in January 2024.

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. This timeline, applicable to the DCA variants, has increased from a period of eight weeks in November last year. All other variants, across engine and transmission options as well as variants and colours, have a waiting period of eight weeks. It is to be noted that the aforementioned timelines are valid for the Mumbai region.

    Tata Nexon Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and DCT unit. Last month, Tata Motors hinted at a price hike with effect from January 2024. The carmaker is yet to reveal the new model and variant-wise prices.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.96 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.55 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.64 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.39 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.01 Lakh

