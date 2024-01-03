Tata Nexon waiting period increases to up to 12 weeks in January 2024

Nexon prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

Prices to be increased this month

The Tata Nexon was launched in India in September 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). We have now got our hands on the updated waiting period for Tata cars in January 2024.

The Tata Nexon currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. This timeline, applicable to the DCA variants, has increased from a period of eight weeks in November last year. All other variants, across engine and transmission options as well as variants and colours, have a waiting period of eight weeks. It is to be noted that the aforementioned timelines are valid for the Mumbai region.

The Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and DCT unit. Last month, Tata Motors hinted at a price hike with effect from January 2024. The carmaker is yet to reveal the new model and variant-wise prices.