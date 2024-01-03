Tata Nexon waiting period increases to up to 12 weeks in January 2024

- Nexon prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh
- Prices to be increased this month
The Tata Nexon was launched in India in September 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). We have now got our hands on the updated waiting period for Tata cars in January 2024.
The Tata Nexon currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. This timeline, applicable to the DCA variants, has increased from a period of eight weeks in November last year. All other variants, across engine and transmission options as well as variants and colours, have a waiting period of eight weeks. It is to be noted that the aforementioned timelines are valid for the Mumbai region.
The Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and DCT unit. Last month, Tata Motors hinted at a price hike with effect from January 2024. The carmaker is yet to reveal the new model and variant-wise prices.