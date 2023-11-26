CarWale
    Tata Nexon commands waiting period of up to 8 weeks in November

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon commands waiting period of up to 8 weeks in November
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Offered in petrol and diesel guises across manual and automatic gearbox options

    Tata Motors launched the facelifted Nexon in the country on 14 September, 2023, at an introductory price of Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in an impressive array of 11 variants across six colour options, the SUV now gets a completely fresh design with upgraded features. In this article, let's delve into the waiting period details of this Maruti Suzuki Brezza rival.

    The updated Nexon, when compared to its predecessor, appears to be a hit amongst the Indian crowd thus resulting in a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This waiting period is relevant to the Mumbai region and may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, and other factors. Interested customers can contact their nearest authorised Tata showroom to seek more information.

    Beneath the skin, the 2023 iteration of the Nexon can be had in a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, the latter belts out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly introduced seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
