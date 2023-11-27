CarWale
    Kia Carens Moss Brown colour discontinued in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Currently available with six colour options
    • Prices start at Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Kia India has rolled out an update regarding the colour options offered with its Carens MPV. The three-row model is no longer available with the Moss Brown exterior colour. With this, the Carens can now be had only with six paint hues, namely, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) across seven variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury (O), Luxury Plus, and X-Line. The latter was recently introduced in October at a price tag of Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Kia Carens Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the MPV comes equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the transmission options, the MPV gets multiple gearbox choices including a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
