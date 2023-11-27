Kia Carens Moss Brown colour discontinued in India

Currently available with six colour options

Prices start at Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India has rolled out an update regarding the colour options offered with its Carens MPV. The three-row model is no longer available with the Moss Brown exterior colour. With this, the Carens can now be had only with six paint hues, namely, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl.

The Kia Carens is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) across seven variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury (O), Luxury Plus, and X-Line. The latter was recently introduced in October at a price tag of Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the MPV comes equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the transmission options, the MPV gets multiple gearbox choices including a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.