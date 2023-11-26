Nissan Ariya spied testing in India yet again!

Available with two battery packs globally

X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke being evaluated for India launch

Nissan’s electric crossover, Ariya has been spied testing in India yet again! It was spotted earlier in February this year on a flatbed and this time around, Nissan has cloaked the EV with camouflaged sheets and is currently testing it for India.

The Ariya has been on sale internationally since 2020 and is powered by 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs with RWD and FWD configurations. While it is still not known which version is being considered and tested for India, both these variants have a claimed range of 402km and 529km, respectively.

On the outside, it gets a closed-off grille with an illuminated logo, 19 and 20-inch wheels, and a sloping roofline that tapers down to connected full-width tail lamps. Inside, the cabin boasts two, 12.3-inch display screens, a heads-up display, and ADAS tech.

While Nissan showcased and confirmed the X-Trail for the Indian market earlier this year, the brand also displayed Juke and Qashqai that will be tested and evaluated as well. If launched in India, this Nissan EV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Image Source: Atharva Surve