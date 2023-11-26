Hyundai registers 1000 unit sales of Ioniq 5 in India

Available at a price tag of Rs. 45.95 lakh

Offered in a single top-spec variant

Hyundai Motor India launched the Ioniq 5 in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric crossover later received a price hike and currently costs Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Notably, the Korean automaker achieved 500 units sale in July 2023. Now, the brand has announced that it has sold over 1000 units of the Ioniq 5 in India so far.

The Ioniq 5 can be had in a single top-spec RWD version. It sources power from a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor. In this state of tune, the all-electric Ioniq 5 is capable of producing 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Moreover, the company claims an ARAI-certified driving range of 631km on a full charge. Speaking of charging, the battery pack of the model can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger.