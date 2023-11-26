Tata Tiago and Tigor waiting period in November revealed

Available in petrol and CNG versions

Tiago CNG carries maximum waiting period

The Tata Tiago and Tigor are currently on sale in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 6.30 lakh, respectively. Both models can be had with petrol and CNG powertrain options. In this article, we have listed the latest waiting period for the Tiago and Tigor sedan in November 2023.

Tata Tiago

Starting with the Tiago, the entry-level Tata hatchback can be had in five variants, namely, XE, XT (O), XT, XT Rhythm, and XZ Plus. Customers planning to book the petrol variants of the Tiago will have to wait three to four weeks for the delivery. On the other hand, the CNG variants currently attract a waiting duration of six to eight weeks.

The Tata Tigor can be had in five variants, namely, XE, XM, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Leatherette Pack. While the standard petrol variants have a waiting period of three to four weeks, the CNG-powered trims will take two to four weeks to be delivered post-booking.

Mechanically, both models come equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Select variants also get an option of a company-fitted CNG kit coupled only with a five-speed manual gearbox.