    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,19,518 passenger cars in December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    381 Views
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,19,518 passenger cars in December 2023
    • A total of 1,21,028 vehicles were manufactured 
    • Annual production dropped by 2.96 per cent

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that its vehicle production for December 2023 stood at 1,21,028 units. This comprises 1,19,518 units of passenger vehicles and 1,510 units of light commercial vehicles. For reference, the automaker witnessed a Y-o-Y drop of 2.96 per cent when compared to 1,24,722 units produced in the same period in 2022.

    During the previous month, the automaker manufactured 3,259 units of the Alto and S-Presso and 10,426 units of the Eeco. The production numbers for the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and the WagonR stood at 60,596 units, while 947 units of the Ciaz were manufactured. A total of 44,290 units of the Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, Fronx, and the XL6 were produced in December 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza surpassed the 10 lakh unit sales milestone in the country. This milestone was achieved in 94 months after the first-generation Vitara Brezza went on sale in the country in March 2016. Currently, this Tata Nexon rival can be had in four variants with prices starting from Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

