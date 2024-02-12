Skoda Octavia facelift teased in design sketches

- Estate and RS version to break cover as well

- Will be revealed on 14 February

While everyone will be busy with Valentine’s Day on 14 February, Skoda will give us petrolheads the new and updated Octavia. A mid-life update for the Mk4 Octavia will break cover in not only the Sportback, but also the estate (or Combi as Skoda likes to call them), and high-performance vRS versions.

The most eye-catching element in the design sketches is the redesigned pair of LED daytime running lights, which have now been extended down towards the grille like sabretooth. Skoda says this new signature now goes by the name ‘Crystallinium’ as it will sport a unique blue hue in the crystalline elements of the headlamps. Being a design sketch, the alloy wheels are oversized but look fantastic nonetheless. At the back, the characteristic taillamps sport newer lighting signatures but there’s no drastic change of shape.

There’s an even better-looking alloy wheel design for the vRS version, which is done up in a red paint scheme in the sketch. The new Octavia also gets a blacked-out grille and much more aggressive front splitters for the front bumpers. No rear sketch for the vRS has been released but we do expect dual exhaust tips integrated into a sportier bumper design.

Apart from the vRS, the Sportline trim will also be revealed when the digital premiere takes place next week. We don’t have a peek inside the cabin yet, but we do expect it to be shared in the run-up to the official unveiling. Even powertrain details will be revealed soon, so stay tuned to this space for more information.