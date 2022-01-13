2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift sold out within 24 hours of launch

- Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm

- Skoda plans to launch six new models in India in 2022

Skoda India announced the prices for the Kodiaq facelift on 10 January. The SUV has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, within 24 hours of its launch, all units of the newly introduced Skoda Kodiaq facelift are sold out for the next four months. The SUV can be had in three variant options – Style, Sportline, and L&K. To learn more about variant-wise features, click here.

Mechanically, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the four-wheel-drive system. Some of the key feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, a two-spoke steering wheel, 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with cooling, heating, and memory functions, and more.

To further strengthen its position in the Indian market, Skoda plans to launch six new models in the country this year. To learn more about the company’s plans for 2022, click here. The new Skoda Slavia is set to arrive in showrooms next month. To read more about the first look of the upcoming Skoda Slavia, click here.