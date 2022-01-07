CarWale
    Skoda India plans to have six new launches in 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Targets to sell 70,000 cars in 2022

    - Kodiaq facelift and Slavia to be launched within the first quarter of CY2022

    Skoda Auto India has outlined its plans for 2022. With the Skoda Kushaq launched under Project 2.0, the Czech carmaker further aims to strengthen its position in the country. And to do that, Skoda has planned six new launches and more in 2022. Let us take a detailed look at it.

    While we already know that the Kodiaq facelift will be introduced in India next week on 10 January and the Slavia will be launched within the first quarter, Skoda will have four more launches lined up this year. While the exact details of these models are not known yet, some could be new variants of the existing models. And will Skoda bring in the mighty ‘vRS’ for the enthusiasts in 2022? Sadly, no. 

    Besides this, Skoda targets to retail almost 70,000 units in 2022 and introduce new aftersales programs to boost customer service. In terms of touchpoints, the automaker’s network grew by 62 per cent at 175 touchpoints and it will focus to expand to 225 outlets by the end of this year. A key contributor to the company’s sales was the new Skoda Kushaq that made its debut last year. To know more about the Skoda Kushaq, click here.

    In the coming months, Skoda will be launching the Slavia mid-size sedan in India. The Slavia was unveiled late last year and the pre-bookings of the sedan are already underway. The sedan is available with two petrol engines, three trims, and five exterior shades and you can know more about the Slavia here.

