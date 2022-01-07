Rolls Royce Phantom facelift spotted in camouflage

We are just at the start of the new year, and Rolls Royce’s flagship Phantom has made its first spy shot debut, dropping a hint at a minor facelift that is in the pipeline. That said, catching sight of a camouflaged Rolls Royce is a once in a blue moon instance that recently occurred in Munich, Germany.

More to the point, the model was wearing camo over the radiator grille and headlamps - pointing at a major overhaul. Going by the spy photographs, there will probably be redesigned headlamps and daytime running lights.

Moreover, the headlamps may also feature high-tech laser light technology with the new design. Meanwhile, the illuminated grille used in the Ghost could make its debut in the Phantom. Apart from the covered grille and headlamps, the Phantom will reportedly get tweaked bumpers, redesigned rear lights and new alloy wheels.

Rolls Royce utilises the popular iDrive system in its opulent automobiles, including the Phantom. However, the eighth-generation Phantom has an older version of the iDrive. Thus it will probably get the latest iteration of the iDrive, likely with a larger infotainment display. Besides this, Rolls Royce is unlikely to make any significant changes to the sumptuous interior.

Lastly, the über-lavish saloon is expected to retain its previous 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 petrol mill married to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In a nutshell, Rolls Royce is most likely to showcase the Phantom later this year or perhaps at the beginning of 2023. It is more important to note that the British marque will unveil its first-ever all-electric production automobile, the Spectre, in 2023.