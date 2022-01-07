CarWale
    Rolls Royce Phantom facelift spotted in camouflage

    Gajanan Kashikar

    203 Views
    Rolls Royce Phantom facelift spotted in camouflage

    We are just at the start of the new year, and Rolls Royce’s flagship Phantom has made its first spy shot debut, dropping a hint at a minor facelift that is in the pipeline. That said, catching sight of a camouflaged Rolls Royce is a once in a blue moon instance that recently occurred in Munich, Germany.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Right Rear Three Quarter

    More to the point, the model was wearing camo over the radiator grille and headlamps - pointing at a major overhaul. Going by the spy photographs, there will probably be redesigned headlamps and daytime running lights.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Right Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, the headlamps may also feature high-tech laser light technology with the new design. Meanwhile, the illuminated grille used in the Ghost could make its debut in the Phantom. Apart from the covered grille and headlamps, the Phantom will reportedly get tweaked bumpers, redesigned rear lights and new alloy wheels.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Left Rear Three Quarter

    Rolls Royce utilises the popular iDrive system in its opulent automobiles, including the Phantom. However, the eighth-generation Phantom has an older version of the iDrive. Thus it will probably get the latest iteration of the iDrive, likely with a larger infotainment display. Besides this, Rolls Royce is unlikely to make any significant changes to the sumptuous interior.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Right Side View

    Lastly, the über-lavish saloon is expected to retain its previous 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 petrol mill married to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In a nutshell, Rolls Royce is most likely to showcase the Phantom later this year or perhaps at the beginning of 2023. It is more important to note that the British marque will unveil its first-ever all-electric production automobile, the Spectre, in 2023.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Image
    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
    ₹ 9.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Top 10 cars sold in India in December 2021

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118662 Views
    766 Likes

