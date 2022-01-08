CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs 1.10 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,567 Views
    Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs 1.10 lakh

    - The Toyota Fortuner is now expensive by up to Rs 1.10 lakh

    - The Innova Crysta becomes dearer by up to Rs 33,000

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had announced last month that it would be increasing the prices of its models with effect from January 2022. The carmaker has now revealed the quantum of the hike for models such as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta.

    Coming to the Toyota Innova Crysta, the brand’s popular MPV has witnessed a price increase ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 33,000, depending on the choice of variant. The company has also introduced two new base variants in the line-up, known as GX (-). Details regarding the new variant are scarce at the moment, although we do know that it is offered in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations, exclusively with a manual transmission.

    The Toyota Fortuner receives the most significant price hike, now costing up to Rs 1.10 lakh more than it did last year. The price increase ranges from Rs 66,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh based on the variant chosen. Toyota has not revised the prices of other models such as the Urban Cruiser, Glanza, or the Vellfire. The Hilux pick-up is expected to be the next offering from the brand, details of which are available here.

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 31.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda City, Amaze, and WR-V get a price hike of up to Rs 7,000
     Next 
    Skoda India plans to have six new launches in 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1440 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 37.67 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.48 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 36.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 37.67 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 38.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 35.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 35.14 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1440 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs 1.10 lakh