Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs 1.10 lakh

- The Toyota Fortuner is now expensive by up to Rs 1.10 lakh

- The Innova Crysta becomes dearer by up to Rs 33,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had announced last month that it would be increasing the prices of its models with effect from January 2022. The carmaker has now revealed the quantum of the hike for models such as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta.

Coming to the Toyota Innova Crysta, the brand’s popular MPV has witnessed a price increase ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 33,000, depending on the choice of variant. The company has also introduced two new base variants in the line-up, known as GX (-). Details regarding the new variant are scarce at the moment, although we do know that it is offered in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations, exclusively with a manual transmission.

The Toyota Fortuner receives the most significant price hike, now costing up to Rs 1.10 lakh more than it did last year. The price increase ranges from Rs 66,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh based on the variant chosen. Toyota has not revised the prices of other models such as the Urban Cruiser, Glanza, or the Vellfire. The Hilux pick-up is expected to be the next offering from the brand, details of which are available here.