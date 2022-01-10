New Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India introduced the Kodiaq facelift in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model, compared to its predecessor, receives updates to the exterior design, feature list, and a new petrol engine.

Propelling the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4x4 system with the help of a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. All variants get a standard warranty of four years or 1 lakh kms, whichever comes earlier.

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in four colours including Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic. Customers can choose from a range of three variants such as Style, Sportline, and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq facelift.

Kodiaq Style (Moon White Metallic only)

Stone Beige leather seats

18-inch Trinity Silver alloy wheels

Chrome surround for the grille

Black roof rails

Chrome window garnish

Front chrome scuff plates with Kodiaq inscription

Chrome insert for the AC vents, AC controls, steering wheel, door handles, and gear-shift lever

Linear Diamond décor

Two-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear-shift knob

LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Rear fog lights

Front fog lights with cornering function

Ambient lighting

Auto-dimming IRVM and ORVMs

Nine airbags

ABS with EBD and ESC

MBA, HBA, MKB, HHC, ASR, and EDS

Panoramic sunroof

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function

Request sensors for all four doors

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity

625W Canton-sourced 12-speaker music system

Wireless charging

Three-zone climate control

Virtual pedal for boot access

Analogue instrument console

Cruise control

Front glove-box with cooling function

Kodiaq Sportline (Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, and Race Blue Metallic)

Black suedia sports seats with perforation and silver stitching

18-inch Askella anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels

Glossy Black surround for the grille

Chrome highlights on the rear diffuser

Black window garnish

Body-colored bumpers

Inscriptions in Glossy Black

Side moulding in body-colour

Sportline plaque on front fenders

Black inserts for the AC vents

Carbon-inspired decor

Aluminium pedals

Three-spoke leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console

Kodiaq L&K (Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic)

Stone Beige perforated leather seats with L&K inscription

18-inch Trinity anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels

Silver roof rails

L&K inscription on front fenders

Piano Black décor

Stitched L&K logo on the front seat backrest

L&K welcome message on the infotainment system

360-degree camera

Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and Individual)

TPMS

HDC

Heating and cooling function for the front seats