New Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India introduced the Kodiaq facelift in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model, compared to its predecessor, receives updates to the exterior design, feature list, and a new petrol engine.
Propelling the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4x4 system with the help of a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. All variants get a standard warranty of four years or 1 lakh kms, whichever comes earlier.
The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in four colours including Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic. Customers can choose from a range of three variants such as Style, Sportline, and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq facelift.
Kodiaq Style (Moon White Metallic only)
Stone Beige leather seats
18-inch Trinity Silver alloy wheels
Chrome surround for the grille
Black roof rails
Chrome window garnish
Front chrome scuff plates with Kodiaq inscription
Chrome insert for the AC vents, AC controls, steering wheel, door handles, and gear-shift lever
Linear Diamond décor
Two-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped gear-shift knob
LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Rear fog lights
Front fog lights with cornering function
Ambient lighting
Auto-dimming IRVM and ORVMs
Nine airbags
ABS with EBD and ESC
MBA, HBA, MKB, HHC, ASR, and EDS
Panoramic sunroof
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function
Request sensors for all four doors
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity
625W Canton-sourced 12-speaker music system
Wireless charging
Three-zone climate control
Virtual pedal for boot access
Analogue instrument console
Cruise control
Front glove-box with cooling function
Kodiaq Sportline (Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, and Race Blue Metallic)
Black suedia sports seats with perforation and silver stitching
18-inch Askella anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels
Glossy Black surround for the grille
Chrome highlights on the rear diffuser
Black window garnish
Body-colored bumpers
Inscriptions in Glossy Black
Side moulding in body-colour
Sportline plaque on front fenders
Black inserts for the AC vents
Carbon-inspired decor
Aluminium pedals
Three-spoke leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console
Kodiaq L&K (Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic)
Stone Beige perforated leather seats with L&K inscription
18-inch Trinity anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels
Silver roof rails
L&K inscription on front fenders
Piano Black décor
Stitched L&K logo on the front seat backrest
L&K welcome message on the infotainment system
360-degree camera
Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and Individual)
TPMS
HDC
Heating and cooling function for the front seats