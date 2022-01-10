CarWale
    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India: Variants explained

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Auto India introduced the Kodiaq facelift in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model, compared to its predecessor, receives updates to the exterior design, feature list, and a new petrol engine.

    Propelling the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4x4 system with the help of a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. All variants get a standard warranty of four years or 1 lakh kms, whichever comes earlier. 

    The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in four colours including Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic. Customers can choose from a range of three variants such as Style, Sportline, and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq facelift.

    Kodiaq Style (Moon White Metallic only)

    Stone Beige leather seats

    18-inch Trinity Silver alloy wheels

    Chrome surround for the grille

    Black roof rails

    Chrome window garnish

    Front chrome scuff plates with Kodiaq inscription

    Chrome insert for the AC vents, AC controls, steering wheel, door handles, and gear-shift lever

    Linear Diamond décor

    Two-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear-shift knob

    LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs

    LED tail lights

    Rear fog lights

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    Ambient lighting

    Auto-dimming IRVM and ORVMs

    Nine airbags

    ABS with EBD and ESC

    MBA, HBA, MKB, HHC, ASR, and EDS

    Panoramic sunroof

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function

    Request sensors for all four doors

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity

    625W Canton-sourced 12-speaker music system

    Wireless charging

    Three-zone climate control

    Virtual pedal for boot access

    Analogue instrument console

    Cruise control

    Front glove-box with cooling function

    Kodiaq Sportline (Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, and Race Blue Metallic)

    Black suedia sports seats with perforation and silver stitching

    18-inch Askella anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels

    Glossy Black surround for the grille

    Chrome highlights on the rear diffuser

    Black window garnish

    Body-colored bumpers

    Inscriptions in Glossy Black

    Side moulding in body-colour

    Sportline plaque on front fenders

    Black inserts for the AC vents

    Carbon-inspired decor

    Aluminium pedals

    Three-spoke leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

    10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console

    Kodiaq L&K (Moon Metallic White, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic)

    Stone Beige perforated leather seats with L&K inscription

    18-inch Trinity anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels

    Silver roof rails

    L&K inscription on front fenders

    Piano Black décor

    Stitched L&K logo on the front seat backrest

    L&K welcome message on the infotainment system

    360-degree camera

    Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and Individual)

    TPMS

    HDC

    Heating and cooling function for the front seats

