CarTrade Tech aims for 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

-Focus on enabling a one-click purchase and sales experience and complete digitalisation of the used car process

-22 outlets already in operation across 18 cities

CarTrade Tech has announced its plans to have over 200 CarWale abSure outlets across the country within the next two years. These CarWale abSure outlets have been launched in partnership with large dealers in the country such as Shaman, Classic Automotive and Kolkata Car Bazaar.

Speaking about CarWale abSure, Vinay Sanghi, Founder and Chairman - CarTrade Tech said, “We aim to completely digitalise the process of buying and selling cars in India. With the launch of CarWale abSure, we've made it simpler for customers to buy a used car from the comfort of their own homes. It is a key initiative of our organization, and we are committing substantial investments to digitalize the buying and selling journey by collaborating with dealers, manufacturers, and banks. In the next two years, we will strive to expand our presence across the length and width of India, with over 200 outlets.”

CarWale abSure, an abbreviation for ‘Absolutely Sure’, focuses on customer trust, peace of mind, and ease. CarWale abSure is designed to facilitate end-to-end customer online buying journey, which includes researching and selecting from a wide range of high-quality certified used cars, understanding pricing, obtaining a pre-approved loan, and finally having the desired car delivered to one's doorstep. The CarWale abSure brand is built on its 4S promise “Sure, Safe, Secure, Smart” to enable a seamless used car purchase and to make the journey smooth, reliable and gratifying for all parties concerned.