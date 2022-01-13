Citroen C5 Aircross facelift unveiled globally

- Gets a revised front fascia

- The cabin gets equipped with a 10-inch infotainment system and a new gear switch

Citroen has taken the wraps off the updated C5 Aircross. The mid-size SUV that made its global debut in 2018 has been given its first mid-cycle update. The refreshed SUV gets cosmetic updates and improved tech. Let us have a look at the changes.

Externally, the changes are mainly restricted to the front portion of the SUV. The split headlamp setup has been ditched for single-set clusters that are mounted high on the bonnet. The C5 is also adorned with new dual daytime running lights that run seamlessly across the headlamps and parallel to the new two-slat front grille. The bumpers have also been reprofiled with redesigned air inlets to give the SUV a wider and muscular stance. The C5 Aircross colour palette gets a new Eclipse Blue exterior shade.

Moving to the side, the design for the 18-inch alloy wheels are new while the ORVMs and roof rails are finished in gloss black. The tail lamps retain their shape and position, however, the tweaked graphic design lends a fresher look.

The cabin of the C5 Aircross is now equipped with a free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the centre aircon vents have now been placed below them. The controls for the HVAC system remain unaltered. Other noticeable updates are a new driving mode selection button, a wireless charger, heated/cooled front seats, and a redesigned gearshift switch that replaces the older stalk.

Overseas, the C5 Aircross is offered in multiple powertrain options. However, when the refreshed C5 Aircross comes to India in the coming future, it is likely to continue with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 174bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.