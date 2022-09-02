Citroen C5 Aircross facelift teased; to be launched in India soon

- Unlike to get any mechanical updates

- Expected to be launched this month

It’s 16 months since Citroen made its debut in India with the C5 Aircross and the carmaker has decided to give its flagship SUV its first mid-life update. Launched globally early this year, the French automaker has released the first teaser of the C5 Aircross facelift and here’s what you should expect from the refreshed SUV.

On the design front, the C5 Aircross will get a redesigned front grille with single-piece headlamps. The fog lamps are likely to be given a miss while the fore and aft bumpers will be reworked with wider air inlets. Besides this, the SUV is also likely to be offered in new exterior colours with redesigned alloy wheels.

The changes inside the cabin are likely to include an updated free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with centre aircon vents placed below it. It could also witness a new drive mode select button and a new gear switch replacing the current stalk. Features like a wireless charger and cooled front seats could also likely to make it to the India-spec model.

Mechanically, the C5 Aircross is unlike to get any updates and will continue with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor develops 174bhp and 400Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission only. We expect the facelift version to make its debut later this month.