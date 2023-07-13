CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh

    - Valid till 31 July, 2023

    - Applicable on models that are manufactured in 2022

    Citroen C5 Aircross discounts in July 2023

    Citroen India is offering assured discounts worth Rs. 2 lakh on its flagship crossover, the C5 Aircross, for the month of July. The benefits are only applicable to the models manufactured in 2022 and are valid till 31 July, 2023. Interested buyers can contact the nearest Citroen showroom and avail it. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross variant, engine, and powertrain

    Citroen C5 Aircross Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Shine. Powering the crossover is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Citroen C5 Aircross rivals and competition

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rivals to the C5 Aircross include the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the Volkswagen Tiguan

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross in the country in April 2023. This is the fourth offering from the brand after the C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3. Based on the C3’s architecture, the C3 Aircross borrows its styling elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The brand has yet not revealed the prices for the car, but we expect it to be priced somewhere between Rs. 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
