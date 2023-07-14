Hyundai Exter review to go live on 17 July

- Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

- Available in six variants across nine colours

New Exter launch price and delivery timeline

Hyundai launched the Exter B-SUV in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has already commenced deliveries of the model from 11 July. We have driven the Exter and our review will be live at 11 am on 17 July.

Hyundai Exter colours and variants

In terms of colours, the Exter is available in Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. There are six variant options, namely EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, and we have detailed the variant-wise features of the Punch and C3 rival on our website.

New Exter engine and specifications

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The petrol version develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while the CNG version produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The carmaker recently revealed the mileage of all the Exter’s versions, details of which are now live on our website.