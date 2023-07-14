CarWale
    Citroen C3 gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

    Jay Shah

    Citroen C3 gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

    - Scores 12.21 points in adult occupant protection

    - Available in India with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and seat belt reminders for front seats

    The Citroen C3 has undergone the Latin NCAP crash test and scored zero stars in the crash test. The test mule was equipped with dual front airbags, a seatbelt load limiter, ESC, and a seatbelt reminder. 

    Adult and child occupant protection rating

    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter

    As for adult occupant protection, the C3 scored 12.21 points. Whereas in terms of child occupant, the hatchback scored 5.93 points. In the frontal impact, the driver’s and passenger’s heads showed good protection. Driver’s knees and passenger’s right knee showed marginal protection. chest showed weak protection while the protection to the front passenger was adequate. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and incapable of bearing further loadings. 

    C3 engine and variants

    Citroen C3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The India-spec Citroen C3 is powered by 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both powertrains are mated to manual gearboxes. The C3 can be had in Live, Feel, and Shine variants with prices starting at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
