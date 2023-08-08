EXCLUSIVE! Citroen C5 Aircross new base variant added; prices hiked

- Now available in a new Feel variant

- Prices increased by up to Rs. 50,000

Citroen India has discreetly added a new base variant in the C5 Aircross lineup. The mid-size SUV is now available in an entry-level Feel variant that is priced at Rs. 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Concurrently, the prices of the top-spec Shine variant have been increased by Rs. 50,000 and is now available with a price tag of Rs. 37.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine details of C5 Aircross

The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The oil-burner motor is tuned to churn out 174bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Price difference and colour options

The price difference between both variants is Rs. 76,000 and they can be had in Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey, and Pearl Nera Black in monotone and dual-tone shades.

Features in C5 Aircross Feel variant

While the previous generation C5 Aircross was available with a Feel variant, we can expect it to miss out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, and an electric tailgate. However, a revised brochure with a detailed feature list will be issued by the automaker soon.