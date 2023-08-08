CarWale
    EXCLUSIVE! Citroen C5 Aircross new base variant added; prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    689 Views
    EXCLUSIVE! Citroen C5 Aircross new base variant added; prices hiked

    - Now available in a new Feel variant

    - Prices increased by up to Rs. 50,000

    Citroen India has discreetly added a new base variant in the C5 Aircross lineup. The mid-size SUV is now available in an entry-level Feel variant that is priced at Rs. 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Concurrently, the prices of the top-spec Shine variant have been increased by Rs. 50,000 and is now available with a price tag of Rs. 37.97 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Engine details of C5 Aircross

    Gear Selector Dial

    The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The oil-burner motor is tuned to churn out 174bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

    Price difference and colour options

    The price difference between both variants is Rs. 76,000 and they can be had in Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey, and Pearl Nera Black in monotone and dual-tone shades. 

    Features in C5 Aircross Feel variant

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    While the previous generation C5 Aircross was available with a Feel variant, we can expect it to miss out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, and an electric tailgate. However, a revised brochure with a detailed feature list will be issued by the automaker soon. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 45.61 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 47.38 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 44.59 Lakh
    PuneRs. 45.61 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 46.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 42.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 45.51 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 43.61 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 42.82 Lakh

