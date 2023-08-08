Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Performance figures revealed

- Kia Carens updated with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Packs in a similar performance

Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 technical specifications

This year, the most important update that the Kia Carens has received is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and replaces the older 1.4-litre, 138bhp producing turbo-petrol unit. This new mill gets a significant rise of 20bhp and 11Nm in power output, even though the seven-speed DCT has been retained. However, the six-speed manual has been replaced by a new six-speed iMT unit. Here we're focusing on the 1.5-litre unit mated to a seven-speed twin-clutch and comparing its performance to the older 1.4-litre unit.

Is the Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 quicker than the 1.4?

The older 1.4-litre engine had to be upgraded to meet the new RDE norms. The resultant is this 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. And despite the limitations, it manages to pack in similar performance. The tested 0-100kmph time is 10.42 seconds for the latest iteration, while the older 1.4 achieved the same feat in 9.71 seconds. This is still good for a car that weighs close to 1.5 tons.

The driveability of the Kia Carens 1.5 compared with the 1.4

Testament to the driveability of the Carens 1.5 is the roll-on figures which show similar performance in comparison to the older 1.4-litre unit. The 20-80kmph run in kick-down stands at 6.17 seconds, while the 1.4 did it in 5.82 seconds. Similarly, the 40-100kmph sprint was completed in 7.63 seconds whereas the 1.4 achieved the feat in 7 seconds. These might be a tad slower but then the new Carens is 60 kg heavier than before. Also, the focus remains on good drivability and fuel efficiency. And this turbo-petrol delivers on both fronts. Owners will appreciate it for being capable of cruising around at low rpm, be it the city or the highway. And this holds true even for more occupants on board. It still has good luggage-hauling capabilities and won't disappoint as a people-mover.