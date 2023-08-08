CarWale
    AD

    Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Performance figures revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    477 Views
    Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Performance figures revealed

    - Kia Carens updated with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine

    - Packs in a similar performance

    Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4 technical specifications

    This year, the most important update that the Kia Carens has received is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and replaces the older 1.4-litre, 138bhp producing turbo-petrol unit. This new mill gets a significant rise of 20bhp and 11Nm in power output, even though the seven-speed DCT has been retained. However, the six-speed manual has been replaced by a new six-speed iMT unit. Here we're focusing on the 1.5-litre unit mated to a seven-speed twin-clutch and comparing its performance to the older 1.4-litre unit.

    Is the Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 quicker than the 1.4?

    The older 1.4-litre engine had to be upgraded to meet the new RDE norms. The resultant is this 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. And despite the limitations, it manages to pack in similar performance. The tested 0-100kmph time is 10.42 seconds for the latest iteration, while the older 1.4 achieved the same feat in 9.71 seconds. This is still good for a car that weighs close to 1.5 tons.

    The driveability of the Kia Carens 1.5 compared with the 1.4

    Testament to the driveability of the Carens 1.5 is the roll-on figures which show similar performance in comparison to the older 1.4-litre unit. The 20-80kmph run in kick-down stands at 6.17 seconds, while the 1.4 did it in 5.82 seconds. Similarly, the 40-100kmph sprint was completed in 7.63 seconds whereas the 1.4 achieved the feat in 7 seconds. These might be a tad slower but then the new Carens is 60 kg heavier than before. Also, the focus remains on good drivability and fuel efficiency. And this turbo-petrol delivers on both fronts. Owners will appreciate it for being capable of cruising around at low rpm, be it the city or the highway. And this holds true even for more occupants on board. It still has good luggage-hauling capabilities and won't disappoint as a people-mover.

    Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter
    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Punch now becomes the most affordable car with sunroof

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    View All MUV Cars
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz New GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.41 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.35 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.78 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.61 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens Turbo 1.5 vs 1.4: Performance figures revealed