Electric Citroen C5 Aircross in the works

- Will be part of Stellantis’ electrification plan

- Around 160 million Euros to be invested in development

Stellantis, the automotive group that owns PSA, will be investing 160 million Euros (around 176 million USD) for an all-new, all-electric, premium SUV. Set to arrive in 2025, this premium SUV will be similar to the Citroen C5 Aircross (and the Peugeot 5008) in terms of size and is codenamed the CR3.

What will be the specifications of the CR3?

Underpinning the electric SUV will be the group’s STLA Medium platform. This platform supports cars that measure between 4,200-5,000mm in length. Moreover, it can accommodate battery packs between the capacity of 87kWh and 105kWh. This means the CR3 should have a claimed range of around 450-700km. In terms of power output, this platform can allow anything between 170bhp and 440bhp in any of the front, rear, or all-wheel drive configurations. Interestingly, according to reports, this new premium electric SUV will not have a conventionally-powered counterpart.

Which plant will manufacture the electric CR3?

Stellantis will invest in the Rennes production facility in France to set up the battery assembly and plastic moulding at the plant. The CR3 will be built at the Rennes plant where it will replace the conventionally powered models of the Stellantis group. The Stellantis group plans on going all-electric by 2030 as part of their ‘Dare Forward 2030’ strategy.

Source