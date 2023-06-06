CarWale
    Audi updates A6 and A7 with new features

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Audi updates A6 and A7 with new features

    - Three core variants: Sport, S line, and Black Edition 

    - New design and comfort features for 2024 Audi has updated the A6 and the A7 for 2024

    The luxury sedan and estate range feature a slightly different look on the outside and sport some new features on the inside. The updated A6 model will be available to order from June 20, starting at £43,965 (Rs. 45.03 lakh) for the sedan and £46,115 (Rs. 47.23 lakh) for the estate. The A7 range starts at £56,385 (Rs. 57.74 lakh). 

    New look and feel for the 2024 A6 and A7  

    The A6 and A7 now come in three trim levels – Sport, S line, and Black Edition – and with more features as standard. Matrix LED headlights with dynamic front and rear indicators, electric seats with memory driver function, and camera-based traffic sign recognition are now standard across every model. Additionally, every variant has unique front and rear design elements. Audi's single-frame grille with a honeycomb structure is the new defining element at the front of the vehicle. On the Sport trim, specifically for the A6, the grille is finished in dark chrome. Its front stands out with new side air intakes and the rear with a redesigned diffuser with elements painted in silver. 

    The S-line variants have also been updated with chrome inserts on the grille. On the A6, the rear diffuser has been redesigned with the diffuser blades painted grey, while on the A7 they are finished in chrome. Additionally, the S line versions of the A6 also benefit from redesigned side and front air intakes with elements in matte black. These further receive platinum grey inserts, widened side sills, 19-inch wheels, and sport suspension. 

    The changes also extend to the cabin, where the dashboard and roof lining are now finished in black. Moreover, the multifunction sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles features contrasting stitching, including steering wheel grips in perforated leather. The footrest and pedals are stainless steel.  

    Black Edition for S models 

    The S6 and S7 models have also been improved with the updated design of the single-frame grille. Elsewhere, the lineup for the performance-focused S models has also been revised with the entry point starting with the Black Edition.  

    New optional Technology packs 

    The new optional packages – Technology Pack and Technology Pack Pro – have been introduced to the A6 and A7 range. They are available for all Sport, S line, and Black Edition models. The Technology Pack adds a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, LED interior lighting, a 360-degree camera with top view, parking assist, and a head-up display. This pack is standard on S versions. Finally, the Technology Pack Pro adds a four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, USB-c in the rear, heated rear seats, and parking assist with remote parking.   

