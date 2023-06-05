CarWale
    CNG not expected to be offered with Tata Harrier and Safari in the future

    Desirazu Venkat

    CNG not expected to be offered with Tata Harrier and Safari in the future

    -Tata Harrier and Safari currently only offered with diesel power

    -Expected to get a 1.5-litre GDI turbo petrol in the future

    Nexon will be the most expensive CNG-powered Tata?

    Tata is going big with its CNG plans and currently offers thise petrol alternative with the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and, later this year, with the Punch too. Another vehicle that’s expected to join this list will be the Nexon, which is expected to introduce a CNG model when it gets a facelift later this year. It should be noted though that Tata currently only offers CNG with its 1.2-litre NA petrol engine while the Nexon makes use of a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol.

    No CNG for Harrier and Safari?

    This announcement that the Nexon will be the most expensive CNG-powered car in Tata’s range is indicative that Tata’s 4.00-metreer-s plus models like the Harrier, Safari and the upcoming Curvv will all go with dual and single-fuel options respectively. The Harrier and Safari both currently use a 2.0-litre diesel producing 168bhp/350Nm and are offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. This engine has been upgraded once to meet the BS62 E20 norms but may become too expensive for the BS7 era. There’s also the question of perception that CNG still carries in terms of it being the primary source of motivation for the fleet market.   

    Both these cars are expected to also get Tata’s 1.5-litre TDGi engine that was shown at the 2023 Auto Expo. This engine produces 168bhp/280Nm, is flex-fuel-compliant and is expected to be offered with MT and AT options. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos-rivalling ICE-powered Tata Curvv will make use of a 1.2-litre TGDi engine that produces 122bhp/225Nm. This engine is also expected to get both MT and AT options as a part of the deal.

    CNG in the premium segment

    The only three cars in the premium segment that offer CNG are the Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, all vehicles cut from roughly the same cloth in terms of design and underpinnings.

    Tata Harrier and Safari facelift spied on the test

    Heavily updated versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari have been spied testing over the last few months and they are expected to arrive in the Indian car market sometime in early 2025.

