Maruti Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in July 2023

- Offers valid till 31 July, 2023

- Also offered in CNG guise

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts across its Nexa and Arena products in the month of July. The benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, and are valid till 31 July, 2023. The car manufacturer has listed its popular hatchback, the Wagon R, with some great offers.

Maruti Wagon R discounts in July 2023

The Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in the month of July 2023. The manual and the CNG variants include a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The AMT variant, on the hand other, includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the dealership, region, variant, colour, and other factors.

Wagon R variants, engine, and powertrain

The Wagon R can be had in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the powertrain, the hatchback is offered with a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The former produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and can also be had in a CNG variant. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and can be had in both manual and AGS options.