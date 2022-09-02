CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    956 Views
    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2022

    The month of September brings in good news for customers planning on driving home a new Renault car this festive season. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate benefits. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

    The offers are applicable till 30 September, 2022. Read below to learn more about the model-wise offers –

    Renault Triber

    The Renault Triber attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes a cash benefit of Rs 15,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000. Further, under the rural offer, Farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram panchayat members can avail a discount of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Every customer is entitled to either corporate or rural offers. It is worth noting that cash discounts and corporate benefits are applicable on select variants. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The recently introduced Triber Limited Edition attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Additionally, if applicable, customers can avail of corporate and rural offers. Further, the customers can also avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. 

    Renault Kwid

    Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid attracts benefits of up to 35,000. Depending on the variant, the hatchback attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.  Further, the 1.0-litre variant attracts exchange benefits of Rs 15,000, while the 0.8-litre engine option attracts exchange benefits of Rs 10,000. It is worth noting that the RXE 0.8-litre variant only offers loyalty benefits.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    If applicable, customers can either avail of a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 or a rural offer of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the customers can also avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

    Renault Kiger

    The Renault Kiger attracts similar corporate discounts and rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. There is no cash discount being offered on this model. Like the other models, customers can benefit from corporate discounts or rural offers, if applicable. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Apart from the above-mentioned offers, the company offers a special discount of up to 10 per cent on the Easy Care Pack. Interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet X-Line launched – Top feature highlights
     Next 
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift teased; to be launched in India soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2022