Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2022

The month of September brings in good news for customers planning on driving home a new Renault car this festive season. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate benefits. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The offers are applicable till 30 September, 2022. Read below to learn more about the model-wise offers –

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes a cash benefit of Rs 15,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000. Further, under the rural offer, Farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram panchayat members can avail a discount of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Every customer is entitled to either corporate or rural offers. It is worth noting that cash discounts and corporate benefits are applicable on select variants.

The recently introduced Triber Limited Edition attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Additionally, if applicable, customers can avail of corporate and rural offers. Further, the customers can also avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid attracts benefits of up to 35,000. Depending on the variant, the hatchback attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Further, the 1.0-litre variant attracts exchange benefits of Rs 15,000, while the 0.8-litre engine option attracts exchange benefits of Rs 10,000. It is worth noting that the RXE 0.8-litre variant only offers loyalty benefits.

If applicable, customers can either avail of a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 or a rural offer of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the customers can also avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger attracts similar corporate discounts and rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. There is no cash discount being offered on this model. Like the other models, customers can benefit from corporate discounts or rural offers, if applicable. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Apart from the above-mentioned offers, the company offers a special discount of up to 10 per cent on the Easy Care Pack. Interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more.