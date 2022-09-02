CarWale
    Kia Sonet X-Line launched: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,149 Views
    Kia Sonet X-Line launched: All you need to know

    Post much wait, Kia India has launched the top-spec Kia Sonet X-Line in India with a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature highlights. The new variant is introduced at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

    Read below to learn more about the distinctive set of features in the newly launched Kia Sonet X-Line –

    Exterior

    The Sonet X-Line is offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour which distinguishes it from the regular version. Additionally, the X-Line variant gets black detailing on the signature tiger nose grille, Diamond knurling pattern, front and rear skid plates with metal accents, fog lamp garnish, and ORVMs with turn indicators. Further, the side door gets Dark Hyper Metal garnish, 16-inch black high gloss crystal cut alloy wheels with silver brake callipers, and Matte Graphite shark fin antenna. Additional styling elements include a piano black dual muffler design and the stylish X-Line emblem.

    Interior

    As for the interior, the Sonet X-Line features Splendid Sage dual-tone leatherette sports seats with orange stitching and the X-Line logo. Additionally, it gets a premium black headliner and leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with orange stitching and a Sonet logo. 

    Engine

    Mechanically, the Kia Sonet X-Line is powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine mated to a 7DCT unit to produce 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm at 1,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine with a six-speed automatic generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500rpm. 

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
