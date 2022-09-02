Tata Motors sells 3,845 electric vehicles in August 2022

Indian automaker Tata Motors sold 3,845 electric vehicles comprising the Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, and Tigor EV in August 2022. Further, a total of 47,166 units of combustion-powered and electric passenger cars were sold last month. It is to be noted that the brand recorded EV sales of 4,022 units in July 2022, where it broke its previous record of retailing the highest number of EVs.

Moreover, the carmaker retailed 18,378 units of EVs in the first half of the year, with the July and August numbers taking the total EV sales tally to 26,245 units. Regarding the monthly EV sales, Tata Motors delivered 4,022 units in July, 3,507 units in June, 3,454 units in May, 2,322 units in April, 3,357 units in March, 2,846 units in February, and 2,892 units in January.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors launched the extended-range Tata Nexon EV Max in May with a claimed range of 437km and additional features. In fact, it also updated the Nexon EV Prime with a handful of new features. The Nexon EV Prime carries the same 30.2kWh battery pack but comes with a three-level regenerative braking (0, 1, 2, and 3), smartwatch-integrated connected car features, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max rival the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV. Not to mention, the Kona’s 39.2kWh battery pack provides a claimed travel range of 452km, while the ZS EV has a claimed travel range of 461km with its 50.3kWh battery capacity. Meanwhile, Tata recently launched the Nexon EV Prime and Max Jet Edition models in India.