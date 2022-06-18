CarWale
    Citroën C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India by September 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    936 Views
    Citroën C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India by September 2022

    - Will sport revised front fascia

    - To get new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment and ventilated front seats

    Citroën India will launch the updated C5 Aircross in the country later this year by September 2022. Introduced globally earlier this year, the India-bound C5 Aircross received cosmetic updates and extended feature list. The C5 Aircross was the first model to be launched by the carmaker in India in April 2021. 

    Tweaked exterior styling

    Front View

    The changes to the C5 Aricross’ exterior will include a revised front fascia. The split headlamp setup will make way for a single cluster with integrated dual horizontal LED DRLs. The front bumpers will be reworked with wider air inlets and a silver faux plate at the bottom. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, the SUV will get new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and new tail lamp graphics with smok finish. We could also expect newer colour options for the 2022 Aircross. 

    Revamped cabin

    The biggest change inside the Aircross’ cabin is the new and bigger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard. The centre aircon vents that were earlier positioned to the sides of the system are now placed horizontally while the controls for the HVAC system will remain unaltered. 

    Infotainment System

    The centre console with the conventional gear stalk is replaced by a toggle switch with new drive mode selection button. Other inclusions are support for wireless charger, more USB ports, and heated/cooled seats with increased cushion foam. 

    Single powertrain option

    While the globally sold Citroën C5 Aircross is available with multiple engine options, the India-bound Aircross is likely to continue with the current 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The new C5 Aircross will continue to rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

