Is this the Tata Nexon CNG on test?

- Tata’s CNG portfolio comprises Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG

- Could be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The Tata Nexon is the most versatile model for Tata Motors. The SUV is available in petrol, diesel, and electric versions with the most recent one being the Tata Nexon EV Max. Now, what looks like a test mule running on CNG fuel could be the fourth addition to the SUV’s variant line-up. In a recent spy picture, the Tata Nexon has been spotted with an emission testing kit.

Tata CNG models

Earlier this year, Tata Motors entered the CNG segment with two models – Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG. Both the siblings are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the Tata Tigor CNG and you can read our first-drive review here.

Tata Nexon existing powertrain options

Except for the EV counterpart, the ICE version of the Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit.

Image Source