CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Is this the Tata Nexon CNG on test?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    39 Views
    Is this the Tata Nexon CNG on test?

    - Tata’s CNG portfolio comprises Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG

    - Could be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

    The Tata Nexon is the most versatile model for Tata Motors. The SUV is available in petrol, diesel, and electric versions with the most recent one being the Tata Nexon EV Max. Now, what looks like a test mule running on CNG fuel could be the fourth addition to the SUV’s variant line-up. In a recent spy picture, the Tata Nexon has been spotted with an emission testing kit. 

    Tata CNG models

    Earlier this year, Tata Motors entered the CNG segment with two models – Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG. Both the siblings are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the Tata Tigor CNG and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Tata Nexon existing powertrain options

    Except for the EV counterpart, the ICE version of the Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit. 

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé spied testing
     Next 
    Citroën C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India by September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32511 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32511 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Is this the Tata Nexon CNG on test?