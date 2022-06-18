2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé spied testing

The second-generation GLC Coupé prototype was recently spotted for the first time on public roads. This comes after the recent world premiere of the new-generation GLC, bringing in a modern and sporty design, upgraded tech, and all hybrid powertrains.

The GLC Coupé prototype was partly covered in camouflage, especially the front and rear ends. If the spy shots are to go by, the GLC Coupé is likely to carry the same design language as the newly revealed GLC. However, to distinguish itself from the GLC, the Coupé version might feature redesigned headlights and rear lights, while the new bumpers are also expected to make their way.

What’s more interesting is that this GLC Coupé prototype was equipped with drilled disc brakes, and the brake callipers were also covered — perhaps hiding the AMG lettering. Besides this, along with the gently slanted roofline, the SUV could also come with a ducktail-shaped spoiler as the latter is visible on the prototype model.

Going forward, the next-generation GLC Coupé is likely to retain almost the same interior design as the GLC. It is expected to come with new seats, a 12.3-inch driver display, a new tablet-like infotainment touchscreen with a fingerprint scanner, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, a new steering wheel, and more.

The new GLC Coupé will follow the suit of GLC when it comes to powertrains. It will come with a wide range of four-cylinder-only petrol and diesel options along with mild electric assistance. On the other hand, AMG GLC 43 and GLC 63 S will also bear the hybrid four-cylinder engines with similar power outputs as the new C43 and the upcoming C63 PHEV. Upon launch, the GLC Coupé will take on the likes of the Audi Q3 Sportback and BMW X4.