    Spec comparison – Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    101 Views
    Spec comparison – Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet

    Competition in the compact SUV segment has intensified with the recent launch of the 2022 Hyundai Venue. Back in April 2022, Kia India introduced the 2022 Sonet with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet

    Exterior 

    Hyundai Venue Left Side View

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue is based on Hyundai’s global design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The vehicle gets matured styling elements over the outgoing model. The fresh styling elements include a dark chrome grille which is flanked by LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and positioning lamps. Further, to highlight the SUV character the new Venue gets bold character lines on the hood along with redesigned silver skid plates. Moreover, this compact SUV rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section the highlighted by connecting LED taillights which gives it a wider look. 

    Hyundai Venue Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Sonet gets a signature tiger nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The crown jewel LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme and offer a muscular road presence. The rear section gets heartbeat LED tail lamps and a dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates for a distinctive appeal. The vehicle rides on a set of crystal-cut alloy wheels which complements the overall styling elements. Additionally, the Sonet now also gets a new Kia logo, while the HTX+ and GTX+ variants now also feature the new Kia Connect logo. 

    Interior

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    As for the interior, the Hyundai Venue now gets a premium two-tone black and 'greige' seat upholstery. The feature list includes paddle shifters, front centre armrest with storage, auto healthy air purifier, and a smart electric sunroof. Further, the vehicle gets several first-in-segment features such as a two-step rear reclining seat, four-way adjustable electric driver seat, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, Type-C front and rear USB charger, multiple regional languages (10 regional + two international), over-the-air software update, and embedded voice commands. Moreover, the Venue now also offers over 60 Bluelink features.

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    On the other hand, the Sonet gets semi-leatherette seats with white stitching. The rear seatback folding knob is now standard across all variants. The feature list includes paddle shifters, rear door sunshade curtains, push-button start/stop, electric sunroof, and more. Select variants now also offer a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster. 

    Engine

    Hyundai Venue Engine Shot

    The Hyundai Venue is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available with six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options. The diesel version of the Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre engine which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission. 

    Hyundai Venue Right Side View

    The Kia Sonet is available in two petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre and a 1.0-litre T-GDI, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available in two power tunes. The 1.2-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available in six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options. The 1.5 CRDI WGT engine with a six-speed manual transmission produces 98bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. The 1.5-litre CRDI VGT engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm.

    Conclusion

    The Hyundai Venue scores additional brownie pointers with a strong list of first-in-segment features. That said, with the recent update, the Sonet now offers side airbags and a Highline tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across variants. Furthermore, safety features like ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC are offered across select Sonet variants. Therefore, depending on individual preferences customers can opt for either of these models.  

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
