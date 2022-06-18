CarWale
    Mahindra M9Electro - Gen 3 Formula E car to debut at Goodwood 2022

    CarWale Team

    Mahindra M9Electro - Gen 3 Formula E car to debut at Goodwood 2022

    Mahindra Racing has announced it will undertake the world’s first public running of its brand new Gen3 Formula E car at the 2022 Goodwood Festival with its driver Nick Heidfeld behind the wheel.

    The M9Electro is the fastest, lightest and most powerful electric race car ever built - 60kg lighter than its predecessor and with 100kw more power, it will reach a top speed of 321kmph. As well as being fast, the Gen3 model is the world’s most efficient race car, generating 40 per cent of the power it uses during a race through regenerative braking.

    Mahindra Racing driver Oliver Rowland said, “It was such a cool experience to be one of the first to drive the new Gen3 Formula E car. The acceleration is impressive, and it feels very quick overall. I’m sure there will be some good racing next season.”

    Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO of the team said, “It’s a proud moment for us to take this car to Goodwood just a week after its first test. This is a testament to the hard work, determination and passion of the team to always push to achieve what others see as unachievable. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the car make its debut at an iconic event such as Goodwood, representing the whole of Formula E as the series takes a step to its new era in 2023.”

