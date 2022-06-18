Spec comparison – 2022 Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The compact SUV segment is one of the key contributors to car sales in India. In an effort to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, Hyundai recently launched the updated Venue compact SUV in the country. Speaking of competition, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a strong player in its segment. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Exterior

Visually, the 2022 Hyundai Venue gets a fresh set of cosmetic updates over the outgoing model. The vehicle is based on Hyundai’s global design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The Venue gets a redesigned fascia which features a dark chrome grille which is flanked by LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and positioning lamps. Further, the vehicle gets bold character lines on the hood and redesigned skid plates to highlight the rugged character. The compact SUV rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the rear, the Venue gets connecting LED taillights which gives it a wider look. The dual-tone colour options are limited to the top-spec version.

As compared to the Hyundai Venue, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza appears to be slightly outdated with traditional projector headlamps and a sleek grille. The vehicle gets circular fog lamps in black housings which are flanked by a large silver insert in the centre. The sides are flanked by 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and black cladding all around the vehicle. The rear section is highlighted by LED taillights. Like the Venue, the Vitara Brezza also offers a dual-tone colour option in the top-spec version.

Interior

The Hyundai Venue gets a premium two-tone black and 'greige' seat upholstery. The vehicle gets over 60 Bluelink features. The feature list includes paddle shifters, front centre armrest with storage, auto healthy air purifier, and a smart electric sunroof. Further, the vehicle gets several first-in-segment features such as a two-step rear reclining seat, four-way adjustable electric driver seat, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, Type-C front and rear USB charger, multiple regional languages (10 regional + two international), over-the-air software update, and embedded voice commands.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a modest and functional interior layout. The compact SUV gets an all-black interior theme. The Vitara Brezza last received an update in 2020, where it received minimal updates as compared to its predecessor. In terms of features, the Vitara Brezza offers the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

Engine

The Hyundai Venue is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available with six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options. The diesel version of the Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre engine which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and there’s also an automatic transmission for added convenience. Further, the Vitara Brezza also gets the progressive smart hybrid technology in the automatic variants.

Conclusion

Of the two cars, the Hyundai Venue emerges as a better choice as it comes loaded with the latest tech and features. Moreover, the Venue also offers more engine options to choose from. That said, the updated Vitara Brezza is due for the India launch on 30 June. The new version is expected to get all the modern feature updates to regenerate interest among potential buyers. To learn about what to expect from the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, click here.