    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – What to expect?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    442 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – What to expect?

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is due for India launch on 30 June 2022. The updated model has started reaching dealerships and the official bookings for the vehicle are likely to commence soon. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

    Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift.

    Exterior

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2022 Vitara Brezza will be available in a monotone and dual-tone colour options. In the new avatar, the 2022 Vitara Brezza gets a redesigned fascia with a twin-slat gloss-black grille and redesigned headlamp cluster with LED DRLs. The redesigned front bumper gets new foglamp housings and a silver skid plate to highlight the SUV character.

    As for the sides, the new Vitara Brezza gets redesigned alloy wheels, prominent squared wheel arches, and wider cladding as compared to the outgoing model. Further, it is expected to get a larger quarter glass, longer silver roof rails, and a shark fin antennae. 

    The rear section looks fresh with a set of redesigned LED taillights and ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid. Additionally, the vehicle gets a tweaked bumper with a silver skid plate.

    Interior

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Instrument Cluster

    The new Vitara Brezza gets a revamped dashboard layout with a brown colour insert in the centre portion and a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Further, it gets a new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls and a heads-up display. As for convenience, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will get a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button. Interestingly, for the first time, the Vitara Brezza will get a sunroof.

    Engine

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Sunroof/Moonroof

    Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will continue to be offered with the five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic options. Further, this engine is also likely to benefit from Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology. 

    Competition

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will compete against the likes of the recently launched 2022 Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue facelift mid-spec variant spotted at dealer stockyard

