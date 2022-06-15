CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW M2 to premiere in October; manual gearbox confirmed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    242 Views
    BMW M2 to premiere in October; manual gearbox confirmed

    -         Will have the same level of performance as previous-gen M2 CS

    -         A six-speed manual and eight-speed AT with rear-wheel drive are to be offered

    BMW has finally spoken about the much-awaited second-gen M2. To premiere in October, the Bavarian carmaker has confirmed a manual gearbox option for the baby M, along with a rear-wheel-drive configuration and an M3/M4 sourced engine.

    BMW M2 Right Side View

    The new M2 is also rumoured to be the last pure-ICE-powered M car. The engine in question would be the S58 3.0-litre straight-six. Although official output figures aren’t revealed, it is expected to be dialled down to produce around 450 horsepower. It will be paired to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. According to BMW, the next M2 will have the same level of performance as the previous-gen M2 CS.

    BMW M2 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The next M2 is based on the 2 Series Coupe revealed last year in a typical M fashion. Over the standard version, the M2 will feature M-specific suspension changes, reworked chassis, bigger brakes and performance-oriented interiors. It will also get a large set of wheels wrapped with grippier tyres, bucket seats and weight-saving measures on the inside along with a sportier body kit all around. 

    BMW M2 Right Front Three Quarter

    Ahead of its official premiere in October, we could expect more details about the next-gen BMW M3 to surface. It will also make its India debut after it goes on sale in the international markets. 

    BMW M2 Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW M2 Image
    BMW M2
    ₹ 84.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bentley Flying Spur S breaks cover ahead of Goodwood premiere
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW M2 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2281 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW M2 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.01 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.08 Crore
    Delhi₹ 97.91 Lakh
    Pune₹ 1.02 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.05 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.03 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.05 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.04 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 94.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2281 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW M2 to premiere in October; manual gearbox confirmed