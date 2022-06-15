BMW M2 to premiere in October; manual gearbox confirmed

- Will have the same level of performance as previous-gen M2 CS

- A six-speed manual and eight-speed AT with rear-wheel drive are to be offered

BMW has finally spoken about the much-awaited second-gen M2. To premiere in October, the Bavarian carmaker has confirmed a manual gearbox option for the baby M, along with a rear-wheel-drive configuration and an M3/M4 sourced engine.

The new M2 is also rumoured to be the last pure-ICE-powered M car. The engine in question would be the S58 3.0-litre straight-six. Although official output figures aren’t revealed, it is expected to be dialled down to produce around 450 horsepower. It will be paired to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. According to BMW, the next M2 will have the same level of performance as the previous-gen M2 CS.

The next M2 is based on the 2 Series Coupe revealed last year in a typical M fashion. Over the standard version, the M2 will feature M-specific suspension changes, reworked chassis, bigger brakes and performance-oriented interiors. It will also get a large set of wheels wrapped with grippier tyres, bucket seats and weight-saving measures on the inside along with a sportier body kit all around.

Ahead of its official premiere in October, we could expect more details about the next-gen BMW M3 to surface. It will also make its India debut after it goes on sale in the international markets.