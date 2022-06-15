CarWale
    Bentley Flying Spur S breaks cover ahead of Goodwood premiere

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Available with a V8 or hybrid-V6

    -        Sportier highlights inside and out

    If you think the ‘standard’ Flying Spur is slow and less expensive, Bentley has got you covered. Revealed just a few days before its public premiere at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the go-fast Flying Spur has a sportier demeanour, enhanced driving dynamics and two powertrain choices wearing the S badge.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of positioning, the comfort-oriented buyers can look at the Flying Spur Azure, emphasising 'wellbeing behind the wheel', and those who want a sportier Bentley sedan could go for the S. The latter has a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 550 horsepower and a twisting force of 770Nm. The 0-100kmph time is claimed to be four seconds, whereas the top speed – where it’s possible and legal, says Bentley – is 318kmph. 

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Front Three Quarter

    It comes as standard with Bentley Dynamic Ride, capable of applying up to 1300Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds to keep the body flat and stable under spirited cornering. The same hardware can provide a smooth and supple ride at lower speeds. The all-wheel steering is standard, with an angle of up to 4.2 degrees. 

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Rear Three Quarter

    The S badge on a Bentley is seen on a hybrid powertrain for the first time. This one has a 2.9-litre V6 paired to an electric motor with a combined output of 535 horsepower and 750Nm. This one is just one-tenth of a second slower than the V8. But has a pure-electric range of 41kms. 

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Dashboard

    As for the visuals, the Flying Spur S wears blacked-out elements all around like on the grille, tinted headlamps and rear lights, all-back quad-exhaust finishers, and 22-inch five-Y-spoke alloy wheels done in ‘pale brodgar’ satin finish. Even the S badging has a gloss black finish, and the winged Bentley badge and lettering on the bootlid wear a bright chrome finish.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Front Three Quarter

    On the inside, there’s a two-tone choice, all hand-crafted from a smooth hide, soft Nappa, and suede-like materials. The S badges are used all around the cabin with motorsport chronometers like the one seen on Continental GT Speed. 

